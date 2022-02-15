Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $31.11

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.11, but opened at $33.00. Tata Motors shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 2,678 shares.
TTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
