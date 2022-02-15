Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $21,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 1,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $783,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,113 over the last ninety days.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

