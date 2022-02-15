Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.64 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446,724 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,962. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

