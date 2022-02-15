Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 140,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

