QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.54. 167,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,089,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.