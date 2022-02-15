Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $15.19 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock worth $38,919,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.45. 79,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

