3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.3M also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.65 EPS.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.75. 40,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75. 3M has a 52-week low of $155.36 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

