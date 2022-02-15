Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

