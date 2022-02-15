Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

