Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

