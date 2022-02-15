Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $25.67 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 3.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $25,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,983,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 936.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 216,965 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 80.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

FERG opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

