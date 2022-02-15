CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

