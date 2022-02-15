Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 23,926 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.39% of Sapiens International worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

