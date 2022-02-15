Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $76.58 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Elastic makes up approximately 9.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $76,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87.
In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.