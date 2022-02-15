Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $604.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

