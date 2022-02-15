Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,218,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

