Capula Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 166.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 653.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,199,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,750,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

PAYC opened at $345.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

