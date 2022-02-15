Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 938.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

