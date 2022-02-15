Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.