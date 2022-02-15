Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,774 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

GPN stock opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

