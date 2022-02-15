Axis DeFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,391.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $180,966.16 and $77,391.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00105861 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars.

