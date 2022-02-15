$51.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce sales of $51.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $244.46 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

