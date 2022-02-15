Madison Avenue Partners LP Acquires Shares of 67,310 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. WideOpenWest accounts for 0.3% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 0.08% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

