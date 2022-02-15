-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.66). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 34,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,622. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 146,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

