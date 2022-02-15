TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.50. The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 15166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

