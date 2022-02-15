Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,467 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.26% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 737,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,925,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,317,000 after buying an additional 492,323 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 28,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

