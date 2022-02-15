MSD Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951,727. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

