MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 409,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

BATS:NULG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 302,797 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66.

