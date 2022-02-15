MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 74,229 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,571.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.43. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,717. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84.

