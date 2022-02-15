MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 579,657 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1,531.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. 40,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,229. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

