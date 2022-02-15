ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

