Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 452 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

