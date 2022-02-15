Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

