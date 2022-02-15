Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSPD opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

