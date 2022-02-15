Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 15,143 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE GGB opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.
GGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.
Gerdau Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
