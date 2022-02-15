Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Leslie’s by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,397,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,775,000 after purchasing an additional 908,553 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 241,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 735,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

