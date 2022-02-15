Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,286 shares of company stock worth $15,072,762. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $888.00 to $829.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.88.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $669.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $765.90 and its 200 day moving average is $797.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

