Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOTZ traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. 13,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,424. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.