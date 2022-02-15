Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,945 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $112,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.