Capital International Sarl Has $1.49 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $621.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $658.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.33. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.