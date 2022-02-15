GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.770 EPS.

Shares of GBL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $596.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

