Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 114.3%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,541 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

