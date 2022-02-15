Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 188.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,769 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

