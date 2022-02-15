RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 1,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,759. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.