Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter.

KAI traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.34. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,746. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

