MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 17,159 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 46.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OneMain by 36.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 298,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 41.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OneMain by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.