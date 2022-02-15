Millennium Management LLC Purchases 927,372 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9,671.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $139,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $116.72 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.