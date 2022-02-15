Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.01% of Westlake Chemical worth $117,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,051. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

