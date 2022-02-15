MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20,737.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,591,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,828,000 after buying an additional 177,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 958,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,124,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.