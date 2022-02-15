VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23,139.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 6.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $9.71 on Tuesday, hitting $274.78. 259,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day moving average is $281.49. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

